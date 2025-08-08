Aadhaar face authentication jumps over threefold to 19.36 cr in Jul

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Aadhaar face authentication has jumped over threefold to an all-time high of 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The solution has seen a consistent month-on-month growth.

Aadhaar face authentication witnessed a 22 per cent month-on-month rise in July.

"Aadhaar Face Authentication recorded an all-time high with 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, as against 5.77 crore such transactions during the same period in the previous fiscal,” the statement said.

Aadhaar Face Authentication has come under criticism from the civil rights body Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF).

IFF has expressed apprehension that Aadhaar Face Authentication may deprive people of their rights under government schemes in case there are technical glitches.

The official statement said the growth indicates its growing adoption, usage and utility for availing and providing services.

"July also recorded the highest-ever face authentication transactions in a single day – over 1.22 crore (on 1 July 2025); the previous high was recorded on 1 March 2025, when over 1.07 crore such transactions were executed," it added.

More than 150 entities in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers, among others, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services, it said.

"Aadhaar face authentication has also been integrated with the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). It is facilitating eligible beneficiaries to get their social security benefits in a secure and contactless method. Since July, 13.66 lakh beneficiaries have authenticated themselves using face authentication," according to the statement.

Aadhaar face authentication has been adopted in all 850 medical colleges and institutions under the National Medical Commission (NMC) for marking attendance.

"Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing the role of a facilitator for effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst for ease of living for millions of people," the statement said.

According to official data, 39.56 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in July.