Aadhaar Pay transactions soar 66% during Mahakumbha in Prayagraj: Report

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prayagraj, which hosted the 45-day Mahakumbh, saw a 66 per cent jump in Aadhaar Pay transactions during the duration of the mela compared to the previous month, according to a report from PayNearby.

The data also showed that cash withdrawals through AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and MATM (Micro ATM) saw a 19 per cent growth during the Mela compared to the previous month, the report stated.

The data reflected the convenience and trust users placed in biometric-based digital payments during the event and also signifies the increasing demand for accessible and secure banking solutions, it added.

Mobile recharge services recorded a 32 per cent increase while money transfers rose by 47 per cent, and insurance services saw an 8 per cent uptick, underscoring the importance of financial security even during festive occasions.

“The 66% rise in Aadhaar Pay and the 47% increase in money transfers highlight the critical role of assisted digital transactions in high-footfall environments,” Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said.

The data is based on the PayNearby assisted counters for essential financial and digital services at Jan Sahayata centers and through its over 15,000 multi-utility retail touchpoints across Prayagraj.

PayNearby has a network of over 12 lakh retail partners across India providing various digital and financial services to local communities.

More than 66 crore people visited Prayagraj during the 45-day Mahakumbh which ended on February 26.

According to auto-tech app Park+, its AI-powered parking management systems at MahaKumbh 2025, Prayagraj breached the 5 lakh vehicle management mark.

FASTag-enabled systems allowed car owners to pay for parking spot, without any human intervention, the app said in a statement. PTI PRS MR MR