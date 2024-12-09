Aadhar Housing Finance opens 5 new branches in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd on Monday opened five new branches in various cities of Rajasthan.

Advertisment

The company opened new branches in Jaipur, Ajmer, Deoli, Kothaputli and Shahpura-Bhilwara. With these new branches, Aadhar's total number of branches in Rajasthan has increased to 54 and its total number will reach 560 across the country.

Rishi Anand, MD and CEO of the company, inaugurated the Vidyadhar Nagar branch in Jaipur.

The company provides affordable home loans to the low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker sections (EWS) of the country.

Advertisment

Quoting a report, he said that Rajasthan has a shortage of 85 per cent of homes in EWS and LIG categories and there is also a huge demand for credit.

"This is a great opportunity for Aadhar to fill this gap and provide affordable home loans and easy credit across the region," he said.

He said that Aadhar's assets under management (AMU) in Rajasthan currently stands at Rs 3000 crore. "Our main goal is to reach out to individuals who have limited access to traditional financial services. With this strategic expansion, we aim to provide customized home loan solutions and meet the financial needs of customers," he said.

Advertisment

Founded in 1990, Blackstone Group-owned Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has a presence across 21 states and union territories and operates with around 600 branches. PTI SDA MR