Aadhar Housing Finance Q1 profit rises 19 pc to Rs 237 crore

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Aadhar Housing Finance on Friday reported a 19 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 237 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025.

The housing finance company earned a profit of Rs 200 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 851 crore from Rs 7,413 crore in the year-ago period, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, interest income increased to Rs 700 crore compared to Rs 629 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased to Rs 546 crore against Rs 456 crore in same period a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets rose marginally to 1.34 per cent as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.31 per cent of AUM at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.

The mortgage firm's Asset Under Management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent to Rs 26,524 crore from Rs 21,726 crore at the end of June 30, 2024.

Disbursements remained healthy at Rs 1,979 crore, up 32 per cent, supported by sustained demand in the affordable housing segment, the company's MD and CEO Rishi Anand said. PTI DP HVA