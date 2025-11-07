Aadhar Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 17 pc to Rs 266 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Aadhar Housing Finance on Friday reported a 17 per cent increase in profit to Rs 266 crore in the September quarter.

The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 228 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 899 crore during the quarter from Rs 764 crore in the same period last year, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The housing finance company earned interest income of Rs 799 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses also rose to Rs 557 crore, from Rs 472 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

With regard to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets slightly deteriorated to 1.42 per cent at the end of September 2025 from 1.29 per cent a year ago. PTI DP TRB