Aadhar Housing Finance Q4 profit rises 21 pc to Rs 245 cr

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Aadhar Housing Finance on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent improvement in net profit to Rs 245 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

The housing finance company earned a profit of Rs 202 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 834 crore from Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, interest income increased to Rs 722 crore compared to Rs 596 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased to Rs 517 crore against Rs 433 crore a year earlier.

Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.05 per cent as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.08 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

The mortgage firm's Asset Under Management (AUM) grew by 21 per cent to Rs 25,531 crore from Rs 21,121 crore at the end of March 31, 2024.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the profit rose by 22 per cent to Rs 912 crore as compared to Rs 750 crore in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as an independent director on the company's board.

Verma, former chairman and managing director of National Housing Bank, played a key role in the formulation of various innovative national-level schemes and programmes on affordable and low-income housing of NHB and the Government of India. PTI DP DP SHW