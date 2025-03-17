AAI examining DIAL's inputs on canopy collapse at old terminal

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is examining the inputs furnished by DIAL on the investigation report into the incident of the forecourt canopy collapse at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport in June last year.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that during heavy rain, forecourt canopy collapsed at Terminal 1D of IGI Airport on June 28, 2024.

Following the incident, the civil aviation ministry constituted a high-level expert committee comprising structural engineers from IIT Delhi to assess the incident and the report has been submitted.

"DIAL has furnished inputs on the findings of the investigation report of IIT Delhi. The response of DIAL is under examination by the Airports Authority of India. DIAL has undertaken the reinstatement work at the old Terminal 1, IGI Airport," the minister said in a written reply.

The forecourt canopy collapse incident amid heavy rains resulted in the death of a person and caused injuries to at least six people.

A compensation of Rs 20 lakh has been provided to the family of the deceased by DIAL, the minister said.

The old T1 at the airport was inaugurated on February 26, 2009 and operationalised on April 19, 2009.

DIAL is a consortium led by the GMR Group and state-owned AAI is a shareholder.

During heavy rains, the kerb area canopies made of tensile fabric, a non-structural element, at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports were torn on June 27 and June 29, 2024, respectively, Mohol said in the written reply. PTI RAM MR MR