AAIB probes incident of 2 IndiGo planes coming close during takeoff at Delhi airport last year

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Two IndiGo planes came close to each other beyond the permitted limit while taking off from the Delhi airport and a possible collision was avoided after alert went off in November last year and the incident is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Advertisment

TCAS (Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System) onboard the aircraft alerted pilots and planes away from each other. The incident happened on November 17, 2023.

In its initial probe report, AAIB said an IndiGo A321 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight IGO 2113 from Delhi to Hyderabad, while the other one, an A320 (VT-ISO) plane was to operate flight IGO 2206 from the national capital to Raipur.

TCAS in a plane gives out an alert when there is presence of another aircraft in the proximity beyond the permitted levels. The airprox incident is being investigated by AAIB.

Advertisment

"At the time of the closest vertical separation (400 feet), lateral separation was 1.2 NM. At the time of the closest lateral separation (0.2 NM), vertical separation was 800 feet. There was no injury to any of the occupants on board in both aircraft. There was no damage," the report said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, AAIB has downloaded the data from CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) and flight data recorder for further analysis.

Also, manuals related to operations were obtained from the airline and airport besides securing flight folders and METAR (Meteorological Aerodrome Report) details. The initial statements from the crew and controllers have also been obtained, the report said.

There was no comment from IndiGo on the incident and ongoing AAIB probe. PTI IAS RAM DRR