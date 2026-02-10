AAIB seeks applications for DG, 23 officer posts

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has sought applications for the posts of Director General and 23 officers.

AAIB is handling more than 20 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12 last year.

With the tenure of current Director General G V G Yughandar ending later this year, AAIB has called for applications for his position.

The posts at the aircraft accident probe agency are filled on deputation basis.

The deadline for submitting the applications for the DG post is March 23, according to a vacancy circular dated February 7.

Applications have also been sought for 23 director and officer-level posts, including for 8 Safety Investigation Officers.

Other vacancies are for 2 Directors, 6 Deputy Directors and 7 Assistant Directors, as per another circular dated February 7.

AAIB is responsible for classification of safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents.

It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

On February 2, the civil aviation ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the AAIB has probed 19 accidents and serious incidents that happened in the last one year in the country.