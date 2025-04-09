AAIB sets up flight recorders laboratory

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has set up a flight recorders laboratory that will help the agency in carrying out more effective probes into accidents.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the laboratory in the AAIB premises in the national capital on Wednesday.

Digital Flight Data Recorders (DFDR) are installed on all modern aircraft. It records data during the flight without interruption.

They help in providing more thorough data on accidents.

Naidu said at the heart of civil aviation is safety and security, and also emphasised the need for cohesiveness among various entities under the ministry.

"We want to improve safety standards at Flying Training Organisations (FTOs)...," he said.

DFDRs are coated with bright orange colour, treated with reflex material for high visibility and securely connected with automatically activated signalisation for localisation under water, according to AAIB. PTI RAM SHW