Aaiji Group forms JV with Infinity Infracon for Rs 200 cr project development in Dholera

Ahmedabad Jan 18 (PTI) Gujarat-based Aaiji Group’s arm Aaiji Infraspace has formed a joint venture with Infinity Infracon to spearhead residential and commercial development projects worth Rs 200 crore in Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), a statement said on Saturday.

Advertisment

“The joint venture aims to execute projects worth Rs 200 crore in a phased manner catering to the growing demand for high-quality infrastructure in this emerging industrial and smart city hub,” Aaiji Group said in the statement.

The JV’s first project is coming up in Kadipur Village, Dholera where it aims to develop a housing scheme. The project is estimated to be completed within 2-3 years, it said.

The entities aim to explore new opportunities in Dholera, a region, Aaiji Group said.

Advertisment

The group said that Dholera is emerging as a preferred destination for industries and investors, with over 100 companies, including Tata Electronics, already establishing their presence. The city is also emerging as India’s hub for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced urban planning. Tata Electronics is setting up USD 10.9 billion semiconductor plant in the region. PTI MR