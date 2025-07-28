Aaiji Group gets RERA nod for residential project in Dholera Special Investment Region

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Aaiji Group on Monday announced receiving approval from the Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for its upcoming residential project in the Dholera Special Investment Region in the state.

Aaiji Infraspace looks to develop residential plots on a 10,809 sq meter land, the group said in a statement, adding that the RERA approval is valid until 2029.

Aaiji Group Founder and Managing Director Lalit Parihar said, “With world-class infrastructure, strategic location and government support, Dholera is emerging as a prime investment destination.” Major infrastructure projects like the international cargo airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway are set to become operational by end of 2025, he added.

The Dholera SIR has attracted investment proposals from over 100 companies, including Tata Electronics’ Rs 91,000 crore semiconductor project, and is set to drive Gujarat’s next industrial revolution, Parihar said. PTI RR MR