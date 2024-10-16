AAIJI Group to invest Rs 150 cr in residential project in Dholera

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Gujarat-based real estate developer AAIJI Group looks to invest Rs 150 crore in a residential project in Dholera region of the state, a statement said on Wednesday.

The realty group has acquired a 50-acre land parcel for the greenfield project in the region which is fast developing into a major industrial hub, with over 100 small and large companies establishing their plants, Lalit Parihar, founder and Managing Director of Aaiji Group, said.

The strategic investment, with an estimated project cost of over 150 crore including land acquisition, marks a significant milestone in the group's commitment to sustainable living and innovative retail spaces, it added.

The company will develop 3 BHK villas and plots under the second phase of its project Lotus 1145.

The company has invested Rs 100 crore in five realty projects such as AAIJI Airport Villa, Lotus 1145 Phase-I, in Dholera region so far.

The government is dedicated to make Dholera a world-class city with smart city features, the statement mentioned. PTI IAS MR MR