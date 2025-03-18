Aakash founder Jagdish Chand Chaudhry moves NCLT against changes in firm's governance norms

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Founder of Aakash Educational Services Jagdish Chand Chaudhry has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against changes in the firm's 'articles of association'.

Chaudhry, now a minority shareholder of Aakash Educational Services, has requested NCLT to "restrain the respondents (Aakash & 22 others)" from making proposed changes in the AoA of the company.

AoA outlines the internal rules and regulations governing a company's operations, management, and the relationships between shareholders, directors, and the company itself.

Chaudhry's petition came up for hearing before the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT on Tuesday, which issued notices to the company and others in the matter.

The NCLT bench comprising members Sunil Kumar Agarwal and Radhakrishna Sreepada directed listing the matter on April 30 for next hearing.

Chaudhry had sold his stake to Think & Learn, which runs edtech firm Byju's, presently going through insolvency proceedings.

In Aakash, Think & Learn owns a 26 per cent stake while Byju Raveendran owns a 17 per cent stake.

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), led by Ranjan Pai, owns the majority 40 per cent stake in Aakash, which it acquired in January 2024 by converting a USD 300 million debt investment into equity.

On March 11 this year, GLAS Trust Company LLC, the US-based lender of debt-ridden firm Byju's, had moved insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT seeking a stay over amendments in the AoA of Aakash Educational Services.

The Chennai bench of NCLAT had issued notices to Aakash Educational Services, Resolution Professional of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which operates under the brand name Byju's.

On February 25, private equity firm Blackstone-backed Singapore VII Topco withdrew its petition filed at Bengaluru bench of NCLT against the amendment in AoA of Aakash Educational Services.

The petitioners, including Singapore VII Topco I that holds 6.97 per cent of the stake in Aakash Institute, alleged that their rights and interests were being oppressed.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Aakash Educational Services was scheduled to be held on November 20 to consider and approve alteration in the AoA, which was objected by the minority shareholders.

However, on the same day, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT stayed the resolution related to the amendment in the AoA of Aakash Educational Services, which allegedly sought to dilute the rights of minority shareholders, including Singapore VII Topco.

This was later challenged by Aakash before the High Court of Karnataka, which stayed the NCLT order.

Later, the Supreme Court on November 29 prevented the amendment of AoA.

The apex court had directed Akash to approach the NCLAT within seven days and said the stay on implementing the EGM resolution over alteration in the AoA will remain in effect until the appellate tribunal hears the appeal.

The NCLT stayed the alteration of AoA over a petition filed by Singapore VII Topco I Pte Ltd and others under Sections 241, 242 and 244 of the Companies Act, which protects the rights of minority shareholders.

They had requested to direct Aakash Educational Services not to take up agenda item number 8 in the EGM, which was for "alternation" of the AoA. PTI KRH HVA