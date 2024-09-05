Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor invest in Xolopak's pre-IPO round

New Delhi: Sustainable disposable packaging maker Xolopak India on Thursday said it has secured investments from Bollywood celebrities -- Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar -- in a pre-IPO funding round.

Additionally, Russell Mehta, the owner of Rosy Blue India and Akash Ambani's father-in-law, has picked up a minority stake in the company, the Pune-based firm said in a statement.

However, the company has not disclosed the amount invested by them.

Other investors, including Devanathan Govindarajan of Riverstone Capital, Minerva Ventures Fund, Nexta Enterprises LLP, NVS Corporate Consultancy Services, Opus Software Solutions, Sarod Reality, Feroz Farms and Holdings and Viney Equity Market LLP also participated in the pre-IPO round.

Xolopak India is a manufacturer of organic disposable cutlery, ice cream sticks and spoon products.

Recently, Xolopak India filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the NSE Emerge to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of up to 52.86 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

On a financial front, the company reported a profit (PAT) of Rs 6.36 crore in the FY24 against Rs 3.48 crore in the preceding fiscal. It posted nearly three-fold growth in its revenue from operations at Rs 31.47 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 11.87 crore in the preceding year.