AAP 'chandakhor' party: BJP on CBI raid against Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday said the AAP was a "corrupt" party and claimed the money "extorted" through the liquor scam here was used in the Goa assembly polls when Durgesh Pathak was in-charge of the state.

The party was reacting to the CBI searches at the premises of Pathak, who is now party's co-incharge in Gujarat, where elections are due in 2027.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Pathak was in-charge of Goa, where the money extorted through the liquor scam was used in the 2022 state assembly elections as donation money.

"AAP is a chandakhor (donation-hungry) party," he claimed.

The AAP has slammed the CBI searches at the residence of Pathak as a "politically motivated" move aimed at derailing the party's preparations for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Sachdeva hit back, saying that the Gujarat polls are two years away and asked why AAP leaders are troubled if the CBI is doing its work.

"Pathak has embezzled his own party's funds. Someone who steals from his own party's funds is even more corrupt than Lalu Yadav," Sachdeva charged.

He said once the full account of the ongoing probe is out, several other names of those involved in the matter will be revealed.