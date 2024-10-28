AAP delegation meets Punjab Guv, seeks his intervention for expediting rice stock

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking his intervention with the Centre for expediting the evacuation of rice stock from Punjab.

Finance Minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who was leading the delegation, said the governor was informed that the delay in lifting rice by the central government has led to issues in lifting paddy from the grain markets.

The delegation also highlighted the problem of low rice yield from paddy, urging the Governor to seek an immediate solution from the union government, said Cheema, who was also accompanied by ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Hardeep Singh Mundian.

Cheema emphasized that despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's letters to the Central Government and meetings between Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and Central Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi, the union government has not lifted rice from the state.

Cheema further said Mann also met with Union Minister J P Nadda to address the shortage of fertilizer in the state, urging for a swift resolution.

Cheema accused the BJP-led Union Government of "punishing" Punjab's farmers, who opposed the three now-repealed farm laws, and of attempting to defame the state's farmers, 'arthiyas' (commission agents), and rice shellers.

He reminded the Centre that Punjab's farmers contribute 40 per cent of wheat and 22 per cent of rice to the central pool, a testament to their hard work.

"Punjab has long been the food bowl of India. It is unjust to overlook the rights of Punjab's farmers," said Cheema while adding that the state has consistently contributed the largest share to the central food reserves.

Cheema reiterated that the Punjab government stands firmly with the farmers.

He said all the ministers are visiting grain markets to expedite the paddy procurement process.

Cheema expressed hope that the Punjab Governor would strongly advocate for the state's case with the Centre.

On Sunday, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders met the governor and submitted a memorandum to him alleging inefficiency on part of the AAP government in the state for "tardy" paddy lifting.

Notably, paddy lifting from mandis (grain markets) in Punjab was hit after the state rice millers refused to mill the paddy till their demands were met.

The rice millers have expressed concern over the out-turn ratio (post-milling yield) of the PR-126 variety and other hybrid varieties, claiming that it will cause them huge losses.

They were also demanding the evacuation of wheat and rice stock from the state to create more space for storing the fresh crop. PTI CHS MR MR