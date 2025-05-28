AAP leader Tinu takes charge as chairman of Punjab Coop Agri Development Bank

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu on Wednesday took charge as chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank here.

On this occasion, Punjab Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal, and Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang were present.

The ministers and the MP extended their heartfelt congratulations to Tinu on his appointment.

They expressed confidence that his experience of service to the public would be instrumental in fulfilling his responsibilities as chairman.

They emphasized the crucial role of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank in supporting the backbone of the state's agriculture- its farmers and labourers and conveyed their belief that Chairman Tinu would prioritize their welfare.

Upon assuming office, Tinu pledged to discharge his duties with utmost dedication and commitment, striving to meet the expectations placed upon him. PTI CHS MR