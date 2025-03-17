AAP MP Ashok Kr Mittal demands renaming of places having colonial names

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) AAP member Ashok Kumar Mittal raised a demand in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to rename institutions and buildings named after Britishers.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, AAP member Ashok Kumar Mittal said India saw atrocity of Britishers for 200 years and even after more than 70 years of Independence several high courts, roads, hospitals, universities, and other historical buildings are still named after Britishers.

He noted that the government has taken several steps in the direction, and cited examples like renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, Indian Penal Code to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to showcase nationalist ideology.

"But is this enough?" Mittal said, adding that several high courts, like Bombay High Court, Madras High Court, and Calcutta High Court still depicts names of the British era.

He further said there are roads and hospitals in Delhi having names from the British era.

The AAP member further said he got the opportunity to take a holy trip at Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

He said while the city has been renamed as Prayagraj, the high court there is still known as Allahabad High Court, the university as Allahabad University and the Lok Sabha constituency as Allahabad.

Mittal said he would also be writing to state governments for renaming buildings and institutions bearing British-era names.

He also suggested setting up of a parliamentary committee to identify institutions that continue to have names from the British period. PTI NKD TRB