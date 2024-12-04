Aaradhya Disposal Industries plans IPO; aims at Rs 180 cr revenue by FY27

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Manufacturer of high-quality paper products Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it is preparing for a public listing very soon to support its expansion plans of achieving Rs 180 crore in revenues by financial year 2027.

Dewas-headquartered company had registered Rs 73.93 crore in revenue from operations and a profit of Rs 3.72 crore during financial year ended March 2024.

To fund its strategic expansion plans and enhance operational capabilities, the company is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) very soon, a release said.

It has appointed Khambatta Securities Limited as the book running lead manager to the public offer.

The company manufactures high-quality paper products and offers an extensive range of paper-based solutions.

"With plans to enhance our capabilities at the current manufacturing units and expand business beyond existing markets, we are looking to raise funds through an IPO very soon and surpass the revenue mark of Rs 180 crore by FY2027," said Sunil Maheshwari, Managing Director, Aaradhya Disposal Industries.

Aaradhya Disposal has exported its finished goods to 16 countries, including the UK, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon and Ajman, etc, primarily in gulf region.

It plans to continue diversifying and expanding its presence in these countries, the release said.

The company operates two manufacturing plants with a total installation capacity of 12,000 metric tonne per annum spread over 55,151 square feet, situated at Dewas near Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The company’s products are used for retail packaging, food service use, and commercial printing.

The company has registered Rs 42.08 crore in revenue from operations with a profit of Rs 3.34 crore in April-August period of the current financial year. PTI NKD NKD ANU ANU