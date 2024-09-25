Aarti Drugs gets 7 observation from USFDA for Tarapur plant

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Aarti Drugs on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued seven observations after inspecting its Maharashtra-based manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at API manufacturing facility of the company at Tarapur, Maharashtra from September 12-20, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven observations in Form 483, it added.

None of the observations are related to data integrity, the drug firm said.

The company will work closely with USFDA in resolving all points, it added.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

