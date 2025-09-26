Aarvee Engineering Consultants files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise Rs 202 cr via fresh issue

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Infrastructure consultancy firm Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) comprising fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 202.5 crore.

Apart from the issue, there will be an offer for sale (OFS) component of 67.5 lakh shares by a promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company, may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 40.5 crore. If such placement is completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue accordingly.

Aarvee plans to deploy the proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 76 crore for debt payment; Rs 21.9 crore to its Indian subsidiary, SRA OSS Pvt Ltd, for advancing geospatial solutions and digital engineering technologies; Rs 34.8 crore in its Australian subsidiary, Aarvee Engineering Consultants Pty Ltd; Rs 20.8 crore in its UK subsidiary, Aarvee Associates Ltd; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Aarvee is technology-driven, multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary, infrastructure consultancy company, having worked on projects such as the Amaravati Capital City Project, High Speed Rail Project (Bullet Train Initiative), Dedicated Freight Rail Corridor and OKHA-Beyt Dwarka cable stayed bridge (Sudarshan Setu).

As on June 30, 2025, it had undertaken over 2,750 projects globally spanning multiple sectors, in 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.

Aarvee's client base includes government bodies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, several zones of Indian Railways, Amaravati Development Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

On the private side, it works with companies like Tata Projects, JSW Hydro Energy, JSW Neo Energy, JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, Greenko Energies, and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

For FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 567 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 51 crore. Its listed peers include RITES Ltd and Engineers India Ltd.

To manage the public issue, Centrum Capital and Ambit have been appointed as the book running lead managers. PTI SP TRB