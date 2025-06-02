Aayush Wellness FY25 revenue surges multiple times on strong demand for health products

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Aayush Wellness on Monday said its revenue surged multiple times in the last financial year on growing demand for health and wellness products in the country.

Aayush Wellness is strengthening its presence in the USD 372 billion Indian healthcare market by launching its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), company Managing Director Naveena Kumar said.

“We are seeing strong momentum across all our product verticals, and with several new launches lined up, we are confident of accelerating our growth in the coming quarters,” Kumar said.

On its financial performance in the last fiscal, Kumar said the company’s revenue soared multiple times to Rs 73.34 crore from Rs 83.92 lakh in the previous fiscal year.

Net profit of the company in FY25 stood at Rs 3.36 crore against Rs 57.18 lakh in FY24.

With a mission to make preventive healthcare accessible to all, Aayush Wellness focuses on critical areas such as tobacco de-addiction, nutrition, and holistic health improvement—particularly in underserved regions, Kumar said.

The preventive health company is poised to capture opportunities in the rapidly growing nutritional and fortified food segments, valued at USD 2.5 billion and USD 1.5 billion, respectively, Kumar said.