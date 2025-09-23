Aayush Wellness partners Healthrashi Nextgen to expand healthcare services

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Aayush Wellness on Tuesday said it has tied up with Healthrashi Nextgen India as part of its recently launched startup accelerator programme.

As part of this collaboration, Aayush Wellness will source medical equipment like AI-enabled health kiosks and automated diagnostic platforms from Healthrashi Nextgen at optimised cost, it said in a statement.

"This collaboration is a strategic leap forward, perfectly aligning with our mission to build a technology-driven wellness ecosystem," Aayush Wellness MD Naveena Kumar said.

By integrating these scalable healthcare innovations, the company is poised to unlock meaningful value for investors and, most importantly, deliver affordable preventive care to millions of people who need it most, he added.

The partnership marks the company's expansion into India’s rapidly growing USD 370 billion healthcare market.

Preventive healthcare is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments of India’s USD 1.3 trillion healthcare and wellness industry, driven by lifestyle disorders, rising health awareness, and government initiatives encouraging early detection and wellness adoption. PTI MSS MR