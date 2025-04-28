Aayush Wellness to expand preventive healthcare services, lines up Rs 25 cr investment

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Aayush Wellness on Monday said it will invest Rs 25 crore to expand its preventive healthcare services with smart health kiosks in the initial phase.

Taking a significant step toward accessible and proactive healthcare, the company has launched its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra, that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, the company said in a statement.

The health ATM will also maintain digital health records, and facilitate telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical, it added.

“The company plans to invest up to Rs 25 crore in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements,” it said. The company aims to expand its presence across India and also improve its offline distribution network.

Aayush Wellness Managing Director Naveena Kumar said, "The Cloud Clinic model through this Health ATM is unique as it will deliver affordable yet high-quality healthcare services to under-privileged population of India.” "Our solution not only promotes early detection and prevention but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner,” Kumar added.

Shares of the company were trading 2 per cent up at Rs 85.25 apiece on BSE.