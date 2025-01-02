AB Cotspin bags 300 metric tons cotton yarn order

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Textile Manufacturer AB Cotspin India Ltd on Thursday said it has secured an order valued at Rs 7.50 crore for supplying 300 metric tons of high-quality cotton yarn.

This order underscores the strong demand for the company's premium products in both domestic and international markets, AB Cotspin India said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the entity it received the order from.

"The order reflects our commitment to exceptional quality, efficient delivery, and building lasting customer trust, further solidifying our position as a preferred partner in the textile industry," Deepak Garg, Managing Director of AB Cotspin India said.

AB Cotspin India is committed to sustainable practices and has incorporated recycling into its core operations.

By utilizing recycled cotton, both pre-consumer (spinning waste, yarn waste) and post-consumer (used clothing, upholstery), the company produces a diverse range of yarns and garments.

This aligns with Global Recycling Standards (GRS) and significantly reduces environmental impact by minimizing waste generation, particularly wastewater from dyeing processes.

"Our recycling processes involve utilizing colored waste materials directly to create colored yarns, eliminating the need for traditional dyeing processes. This innovative approach not only reduces environmental impact but also expands the company's product range with a focus on sustainability", Garg further added.

In line with its commitment to environmental responsibility, AB Cotspin has recently installed an additional 300 KW of solar power, bringing its total installed solar capacity to 2,800 KW.

Furthermore, an additional 331 KW of solar power is currently under installation and is expected to be operational by January 2025.

Established in 1997, AB Cotspin India has emerged as a leading textile manufacturer, headquartered in Jaitu, Punjab. It has a diverse portfolio, encompassing the production of high-quality cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, cottonseed oil, and oil cakes. PTI KKS DRR