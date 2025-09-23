AB Cotspin bags Rs 18 cr cotton yarn supply order, migrates to mainboard NSE

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Textile manufacturer A B Cotspin India Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth around Rs 18 crore for supplying 712 metric tonnes of cotton yarn.

The order is to be executed within two months, the company said in a statement.

A B Cotspin also announced its migration to the mainboard of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, effective September 24, 2025. The company had listed on the NSE Emerge platform in January 2022.

Deepak Garg, the Chairman and Managing Director of A B Cotspin India Ltd. said in the statement, "This order, coupled with our robust pipeline, gives us confidence in achieving our ambitious turnover target of Rs 350-400 crore for FY26, as we continue to expand our domestic and global footprint." The Bathinda-based company, which has over 25 years of experience, manufactures cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and eco-friendly products. For the financial year 2025-26, the company expects to achieve a turnover in the range of Rs 350-400 crore with an EBITDA of Rs 40-45 crore. PTI KKS MR MR MR