AB Cotspin India bags Rs 5.35 crore order to supply 273 MT cotton yarn

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Textile manufacturer AB Cotspin India on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 5.35 crore order to supply 273 MT of cotton yarn.

This order underscores the company's continued growth and strong customer trust in its high-quality products, a company statement said.

Deepak Garg, Managing Director of AB Cotspin India, said, "We are delighted to secure this significant repeat order, which reaffirms the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver exceptionally quality products consistently".

"With an impressive order book of approximately 973 MTS valued at 26.35 crore, we are well-positioned to cater to future demand and drive sustained growth in the textile industry," he added.

The consistent flow of repeat orders not only demonstrates the satisfaction of our clients but also enables us to confidently achieve the projected targets for FY2024-25 financial projections of sales between Rs 275-290 crore and EBITDA of around 32 crore, he said.

Founded in 1997, AB Cotspin India is a prominent textile manufacturer based in Jaitu, Punjab.

Over 25 years, the company has evolved from a cotton ginning unit into a fully integrated manufacturing operation, producing high-quality cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, cottonseed oil, and oil cakes. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL