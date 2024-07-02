AB De Villiers invests in D2C nutrition startup Supply6

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Former South African cricketer AB De Villiers has invested in Supply6, the nutrition startup said without disclosing the amount.

Besides, AB De Villiers has also joined Supply6 as a brand ambassador, according to a Bangalore-based health food brand statement.

"This strategic partnership merges his athletic excellence with Supply6's dedication to essential nutrients, aiming to inspire healthier living," said the direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup.

Founded in January 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 is a health food and convenience brand.

Commenting on the partnership, AB De Villiers said: "The brand's rapid expansion is impressive, and I am eager to support its mission of promoting healthier lifestyles".

"AB De Villiers is an excellent fit for our brand due to his dynamic approach to both his career and health, which perfectly aligns with our vision. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance our connection with our audience. His esteemed reputation in the sports world mirrors the trust and quality we aim to provide with our products," its co-founder Rahul Jacob said.