AB InBev to procure over 16,000 tons of domestically grown barley in 2026

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Leading brewer AB InBev India will procure over 16,000 tons of domestically grown barley in 2026 to strengthen long-term sourcing resilience and farmer market linkages.

It has plans to engage over 2,000 barley farmers through its SmartBarley program across key growing states, said a company official at the 6th Annual Barley Growers Day in Chomu, Rajasthan.

The initiative covers farmers across Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while advancing sustainable agriculture, scientific farming practices and resilient local supply chains.

In India, AB InBev has been working with barley farmers since 2009 and formally launched the SmartBarley framework in 2016.

The company said it will continue to expand the program into new regions, increase per-farmer land allocation to malt-quality barley and deepen long-term farmer partnerships.

"We have proven that when farmers are equipped with regenerative agriculture practices and timely insights, they build the resilient supply chains of the future,” said Arun Jacob Mathews, Director - Procurement & Sustainability, AB InBev India.

It had brought over 400 farmers for R&D field trials, expert-led knowledge sessions and recognition of sustainable farming leadership, said AB InBev India.

AB InBev India is part of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev), the world's largest brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Globally, AB InBev operates agriculture programs across key barley-growing regions to support farmers with science-basedagronomy, sustainable agriculture practices, digital tools and stronger market access. PTI KRH KRH MR