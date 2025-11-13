Abakkus invests Rs 95 cr in decor paper maker Match Graphics

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Abakkus Asset Manager on Thursday said its Four2Eight Opportunities Fund has invested Rs 95 crore in Match Graphics, an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of printed decor paper.

Abakkus Asset Manager LLP currently manages assets worth Rs 38,049 crore (USD 4.29 billion) as of September 30, 2025.

The funds will be used to accelerate Match Graphics' expansion plans, enhance digital printing capabilities, and strengthen its domestic and international market presence, Abakkus said in a release.

The investment in the company, which supplies paper used in laminate and panel production, was made through a combination of primary allotment and secondary purchase.

The transaction was facilitated by Hem Securities, an investment-banking firm.

Ankit Aggarwal, Fund Manager of Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund, said the investment will support Match Graphics in its intent to strengthen India's role as a manufacturing hub.

Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund is a scheme of India-Ahead Private Equity Trust, a Sebi-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund. PTI NKD NKD SHW