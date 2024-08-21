ABB crosses 10GW in delivering renewable energy solutions

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB on Wednesday said it has surpassed 10GW in delivering solutions for renewable energy plants in India.

This is a result of over 300 renewable energy projects across India utilizing ABB’s IoT-based PLC solution, a company statement said.

ABB’s PLC-based SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system is an automation control solution, which helps gather and analyze real-time data to run the plant optimally and enable low maintenance.

With this, operators are also able to easily monitor and analyze key parameters of the plant and get complete visibility of plant operations.

"Our solution remains at the centre of this, helping enable efficient operations of hybrid plants, including solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS)," said AR Madhusudan, President, Drive Products, ABB India.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU