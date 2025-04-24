ABB India adopts EVs for last mile deliveries in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) ABB India on Thursday said its electrification (EL) and motion (MO) commercial operations teams have initiated the use of EVs for moving finished goods and raw materials between the factory and distribution centre, as well as for last-mile deliveries within Bengaluru.

In Nelamangala, the initiative was officially flagged off at the Smart Power factory campus and the distribution centre at Hanchipura, the company said in a statement.

By adopting EVs in its logistics operations, ABB India will significantly reduce Scope-3 greenhouse gas emissions. PTI ABI SHW