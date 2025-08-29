ABB India bags order worth Rs 174 cr from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power

New Delhi: ABB India on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 173.55 crore for supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power.

The monthly deliveries of the supply order will start from January 2026 till December 2026, a regulatory filing said.

"ABB India Ltd has accepted an order on August 28, 2025 at 7 PM IST for supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Private Ltd, Chennai," it stated.

Broad consideration or size of the supply order was Rs 173.55 crore.

The order is for manufacture and supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets on built to print basis from ABB India Nelamangala factory premises.ABB India