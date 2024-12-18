ABB India delivered 85 pc of indigenous integrated analytical system to global buyers

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) ABB India on Wednesday said it has delivered 85 per cent of integrated analytical systems manufactured at the Bengaluru facility to international customers in 2024.

Advertisment

Analytical systems were exported to countries such as Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, with the team currently working on projects for Canada and Australia, ABB India said.

"As the country marks 10 years of the 'Make in India' initiative, ABB's System Integration Unit reports delivering 85 per cent of the integrated analytical systems from the Bengaluru facility," it said.

*** Waaree Energies joins UNGC * Waaree Energies has joined global forces by aligning with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative with the goal of committing to a sustainable future.

Advertisment

UNGC encourages businesses worldwide to embrace sustainable practices encompassing critical aspects such as human rights, labour standards, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption.

Waaree Energies' latest move reflects the company's resolve to implement socially responsible policies while supporting global sustainability objectives. PTI ABI ABI SHW