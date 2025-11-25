ABB India, Deloitte join hands to offer digital, automation solutions to enterprises

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) ABB India and Deloitte India have partnered to offer AI-enabled digital and automation solutions to enterprises, a statement said on Tuesday.

The alliance aims to help Indian enterprises accelerate their end-to-end digital transformation journeys, the companies said in a joint statement.

By combining ABB India’s automation solutions with Deloitte India's transformation and cybersecurity expertise, organisations can monitor processes in real time, improve production efficiency, enhance cyber resilience and optimise energy use.

By adopting AI-enabled digital and automation solutions, connected operations and data-led insights, Indian enterprises are positioned to redefine efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

This transformation will strengthen their competitiveness and support a smarter, greener and safer digital future, the statement added.

Kapil Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Local Division Manager, Process Industries, ABB India, said "collaboration with Deloitte India combines our domain expertise and cutting-edge technologies with their proven transformation and cybersecurity capabilities." Deepa Seshadri, Partner, Deloitte India, said, "Enterprises today are operating in an environment where digital advantage must be matched with strong cyber resilience." PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU