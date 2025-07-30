ABB India enables automation of THINK Gas network in 10 states

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) ABB India on Wednesday said it has implemented a system for THINK Gas to enable automation and digitalisation of the latter's city gas distribution (CGD) network spanning 10 Indian states.

Using ABB’s cloud-based automation platform, THINK Gas has centralized operations and real-time visibility of its CGD networks from its control room in Chennai.

"THINK Gas has deployed ABB Ability SCADAvantage system to monitor and control its gas distribution network, which supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to over 500 fuel stations in India," ABB India said in a statement.

The network spans 19 Geographical Areas (GAs) across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu connecting industrial and commercial establishments.

ABB's SCADAvantage centralizes and controls the natural gas distribution networks, ensuring efficient energy distribution from the source to end users. The platform enables centralized price management and billing, helps in gas planning and gas reconciliation, pressure and flow control, and improves data accuracy and integrity.