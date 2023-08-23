ABB India inks pact to refurbish Industrial Training Institute, Peenya

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB India has inked an initial pact to refurbish the Government Industrial Training Institute in Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru, under its CSR initiatives.

The project will be in co-partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) under the 'Skill India' program, a company statement said.

The project was flagged off in the presence of senior officials from ABB India led by Sanjeev Arora, President, Motion Business, along with representatives from the NSDC, ESSCI and ITI, Peenya.

The Institute offers electronics, mechanical, computer operator programs to around 300 students and houses electrical, mechanical and computer training labs.

In the first phase, ABB India will refurbish the electronics, mechanical, and computer labs along with providing basic office-related facilities to the institute helping students coming from economically challenged backgrounds.

ABB India has a longstanding association with the institute and regularly hires candidates for their Peenya and Nelamangala campuses.

The company runs other up-skilling programs as well engaging with the youth to make them employable.

In Faridabad, Haryana, ABB India collaborated with Udayan Care to run a Community Information Technology and Skill Center. The center aims to support girls from economically disadvantaged families in becoming self-reliant by undertaking IT and vocational training.

As a part of this project, 150 youngsters are selected from the underprivileged communities and nearby areas of IT Training Centres which are located in densely populated clusters of slums that lack access to learning and livelihood skills training.

The selected beneficiaries are trained on various digital skills to help them keep up with an increasingly digital world and improve their livelihood opportunities. PTI KKS DRR