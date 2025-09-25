ABB India invests Rs 140 cr for motors manufacturing expansion

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB India on Thursday said that it is investing over Rs 140 crore to expand and modernise its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in India.

This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, further cementing India’s key role as a hub for global innovation and technological excellence, a company statement said.

"Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity — it’s about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub, said Stefan Floeck, President – IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB.

With power ratings from 45 kW to 1000 kW, this is India’s first IE5 motor range built on proven induction motor technology—free from rare-earth metals and engineered for high performance and reliability, even in the most demanding industrial environments.

Custom-engineered for Indian operating conditions, these motors operate seamlessly on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making them ideal for industries such as metals, cement, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and paper.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. PTI KKS 1.0.0 MR