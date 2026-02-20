ABB India net profit dips over 18 pc to Rs 434 cr in Oct-Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB India's net profit fell over 18 per cent to Rs 434 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to higher expenses related to material costs and labour code impact.

It had earned a net profit of Rs 532 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, a company statement stated.

The company explained that profitability was affected by higher material costs, forex, QCO-related imported material usage, and labour code impact, which was partly offset through commodity hedging and efficiency gains.

The company follows a January to December fiscal year.

According to the statement, revenues rose to Rs 3,557 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,365 crore a year ago.

The Q4 CY2025 (October-December 2025) witnessed the highest fourth quarter orders in the last five years, with total orders at Rs 4,096 crore, and for 2025 at Rs 14,115 crore.

During the fourth quarter (October-December 2025), orders grew 52 per cent due to a strong development in the base business, with additional support from the timing of large orders.

The quarter benefited from large orders in the data centre, automotive, building and infrastructure, railways and metals segments.

For 2025, order momentum continued, up by 8 per cent. In the last five years, total orders have more than doubled.

ABB India continues to have a strong order backlog as of December 31, 2025, at Rs 10,471 crore, an increase of 12 per cent year-on-year, which provides revenue visibility and is well aligned to support growth plans in the coming periods.

The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 29.59 per share. The total dividend for 2025 stood at Rs 39.36 per equity share, which includes an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share.

Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India, said, "2025 was a year of steady progress for ABB India, underscored by the proud milestone of completing 75 years of manufacturing in the country". PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL