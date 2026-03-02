ABB India to transfer its robotics biz to ABB Robotics for Rs 1,568 cr

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) ABB India on Monday said that it has agreed to transfer its robotics business to ABB Robotics India on a slump sale basis for Rs 1,568.20 crore.

The business transfer is effective from March 1, ABB India said in a regulator filing.

"...on March 1, 2026, ...the Company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with ABB Robotics India Private Ltd," it said.

Earlier on January 26, ABB informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors has approved the transfer of the company's robotics business to ABB Robotics India Private Limited on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 1568,20,00,000.

The company, in a separate filing, said that its public shareholders have approved the business transfer on February 27.

The payment of the consideration amount and completion of the transaction are expected to take place in line with our disclosure on business transfer dated January 26, 2026, it stated. PTI KKS HVA