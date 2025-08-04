ABB India's stock falls over 5 pc

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of ABB India declined by more than 5 per cent on Monday after the automation major posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 352 crore in the June quarter.

On the BSE, the scrip of the company depreciated 5.51 per cent to close at Rs 5,100 apiece.

The stock of ABB India dived 5.34 per cent to end at Rs 5,100 per piece on the NSE.

In volume terms, 19.57 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE while 96,569 shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

The market closed in positive territory. The 30-share Sensex gained 418.81 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 81,018.72, while the NSE Nifty jumped by 157.40 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 24,722.75.

On Saturday, ABB India said it posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 352 crore during the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the impact of forex volatility and higher expenses.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 443 crore in the same quarter of 2024, a company statement said.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 3,175 crore for the second quarter, higher than Rs 2,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenditure jumped to Rs 2,801.1 crore in Q2 CY2025 from Rs 2,323.9 crore a year ago.

However, the company's cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 5,154 crore at the end of Q2 2025.