ABB India's stock plunges over 6 pc after Q1 net profit falls

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of ABB India plunged by more than 6 per cent on Monday after the electrification and automation major company posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 352 crore in the June quarter.

The scrip of the company dived 6.42 per cent to trade at Rs 5,051.05 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, the stock of ABB India's declined 6.2 per cent to trade at Rs 5,054 per piece.

The market is trading in the positive territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 281.59 points or 0.35 per cent to 80,881.50, while the NSE Nifty appreciated by 114.15 points or 0.46 per cent to 24,679.50.

ABB India on Saturday said it posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 352 crore during the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the impact of forex volatility and higher expenses.

The company had reported profit after tax of Rs 443 crore in the same quarter of 2024, a company statement said.

The company follows January-December financial year.

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 3,175 crore for the second quarter, higher than Rs 2,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenditure jumped to Rs 2,801.1 crore in Q2 CY2025 from Rs 2,323.9 crore a year ago.

However, the company's cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 5,154 crore at the end of Q2 2025. PTI HG HG DR DR