ABB, NAMTECH partner to set up School of Robotics

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) ABB Robotics has partnered with New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) to set up the School of Robotics.

This collaboration aims to close the education gap in automation, advancing robotics skills and industry integration in India, ABB said in a statement.

"With India's emphasis on education, upskilling and youth employment, investing in high-quality engineering and technical education is vital for our future," said Subrata Karmakar, President Robotics & Discrete Automation Division at ABB India.

The partnership with NAMTECH is pivotal to equip students with the skills necessary to succeed in the new era of automation. By integrating ABB's expertise in robotics and automation with NAMTECH's innovative educational approach, it will support the continued growth of India's manufacturing sector, he added.

*** Airtel's Gopal Vittal re-elected as deputy chair on GSMA board * Global telecom industry body GSMA has re-elected Bharti Airtel CEO and MD Gopal Vittal as deputy chair of the board for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2025.

The GSMA board has also elected Spanish telco Telefonica's chairman and CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete López as its chairperson.

The freshly-elected board consists of 26 members from global mobile operators as well as smaller independent operators. PTI ABI ANK SHW