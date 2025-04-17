ABB plans to spin off Robotics division

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, on Thursday announced plans to spin off its Robotics division.

The company will present the proposal to spin off the division at its Annual General Meeting 2026, it said in an exchange filing.

The intention is for the business to start trading as a separately listed company during the second quarter of 2026.

"The board believes listing ABB Robotics as a separate company will optimise both companies' ability to create customer value, grow and attract talent. Both companies will benefit from a more focused governance and capital allocation. ABB will continue to focus on its long-term strategy, building on its leading positions in electrification and automation," ABB Chairman Peter Voser said.

The ABB Robotics division has approximately 7,000 employees. With 2024 revenues of USD 2.3 billion it represented about 7 per cent of ABB Group revenues and had an Operational EBITA margin of 12.1 per cent.

If shareholders decide in favour of the proposal, the spin-off is planned to be done through a share distribution, whereby ABB Ltd's shareholders will receive shares in the company to be listed (working name "ABB Robotics") as a dividend in-kind in proportion to their existing shareholding.

As of the first quarter of 2026, the Machine Automation division, which together with ABB Robotics currently forms the Robotics & Discrete Automation business area, will become a part of the Process Automation business area, where the customer value creation ability in divisions will benefit from technology synergies for software and control technologies, for example towards hybrid industries.