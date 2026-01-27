ABB secures major traction order for Mumbai Metro expansion

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB on Tuesday said it has secured a major order from Titagarh Rail Systems to supply advanced propulsion systems and Train Control and Management System software for the Mumbai Metro.

The scope of supply covers 18 six-car trainsets for Line 6 and 22 six-car trainsets for Line 5, providing a complete, integrated traction and control solution, a company statement said.

ABB has secured a major order from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd to supply advanced propulsion systems and Train Control and Management System (TCMS) software for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Orange Line), Thane to Kalyan via Bhiwandi, and Line 6 (Pink Line), from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli, it added.

Financial details of the order have not been disclosed.

Manufacturing will be executed through ABB’s India facilities, with converters produced at Bengaluru and motors manufactured at Vadodara, supported by local engineering, testing, and service teams, the statement said.

ABB’s delivery includes traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors, and TCMS software, ensuring high reliability, energy efficiency, and optimised lifecycle performance for one of India’s most significant urban mobility projects.

"This order marks ABB’s entry into the 25 kV AC metro segment in India, a significant milestone that expands our technology presence in the metro rail sector," said Roger Buchmann, Global Business Line Head- Rail Systems, ABB.

The new order marks another milestone in the strategic partnership between ABB and Titagarh, established in 2023, for collaboration on metro projects in India.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.