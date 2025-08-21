Abbott launches glucose reading device with smartphone connectivity

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Healthcare firm Abbott on Thursday launched in India its FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor device that offers automatic glucose readings every minute on a smartphone, aimed to help diabetic patients manage their condition.

People living with diabetes can monitor their glucose readings without having to scan and receive alerts automatically on their compatible smartphones during low or high glucose levels, helping them make informed decisions, the company said in a statement.

Abbott Regional Medical Affairs Director, Asia Pacific, Diabetes Division, Kenneth Lee, said the company's pioneering FreeStyle Libre technology is transforming the way diabetes is managed for over seven million individuals globally.

"We are thrilled to introduce this life-changing innovation to India, where it holds immense potential to empower people to be able to manage the condition better," he added. PTI RKL SHW