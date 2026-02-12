Abbott Q3 net up 4 pc at Rs 376 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Drug firm Abbott on Thursday said its net profit increased 4 per cent year on year to Rs 376 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company said its net profit stood at Rs 361 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,724 crore for the third quarter as compared with Rs 1,614 crore in the year-ago period, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.87 per cent down at Rs 26,684.90 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR