Abdullah announces wide-ranging welfare, infra, governance initiatives in J&K Budget

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday announced a slew of welfare, infrastructure and governance initiatives aimed at boosting social justice, inclusive growth and targeted relief for vulnerable sections of society.

While presenting the Rs 1.27 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, Abdullah said his government has identified several focused initiatives that will directly improve the lives of people across sectors, including handicrafts, agriculture, healthcare, education, social welfare and infrastructure.

The chief minister said the government will enhance budgetary support to the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) to promote handicrafts and handloom products through regular buyer-seller meets to create direct market linkages for artisans.

He said financial support of up to Rs 200 crore has been secured for the construction of a Unity Mall, which will function as a Crafts Bazaar and provide a permanent platform for local handicrafts and traditional enterprises from across the country.

Abdullah also announced major financial management reforms, stating that all Centrally Sponsored Schemes have been transitioned to the SPARSH system, with Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfers made mandatory. He proposed modernisation of Accountancy Training Institutes in Srinagar and Jammu at a cost of Rs 10 crore and said the government has submitted a proposal to avail Rs 350 crore under incentive schemes.

Addressing staffing challenges in remote areas, the chief minister said the government is contemplating a structured incentive scheme for employees posted in far-flung and hardship areas to improve retention and service delivery.

He further announced that industrial units availing government concessions will be required to prioritise employment of local youth to ensure that industrial growth translates into jobs for residents of the Union Territory.

In the agriculture and horticulture sector, Abdullah announced the implementation of the Restructured Weather-Based Insurance Scheme with an insured sum of Rs 6,594.93 crore for crops, including apple, saffron, mango and litchi.

He also said additional Controlled Atmosphere storage capacity will be created and 40 new CA stores will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,400 crore, with government subsidy support of Rs 600 crore.

The chief minister announced a 25 per cent top-up subsidy for micro and sprinkler irrigation with an allocation of Rs 116.86 crore, expected to benefit farmers across three lakh hectares. He also announced an Aromatic and Medicinal Plants Mission with an outlay of Rs 150 crore.

To boost livestock quality, Abdullah proposed setting up Embryo Transfer Technology labs in every district with an investment of Rs 65 crore.

In the education sector, he said the government has launched the JK e-Pathshala DTH channel to provide curriculum-based lessons for students from Class 1 to 12 without internet dependency. He also announced indoor games facilities in all government schools with an allocation of Rs 18 crore.

The chief minister proposed upgrading 1,000 Anganwadi centres into Bal Vidyalayas and constructing 127 new centres to strengthen early childhood care infrastructure.

Abdullah also announced Rs 70 crore in scholarship support for over three lakh tribal students and financial assistance to promote tribal homestays and artisan clusters.

In healthcare, he said the extension block of Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar will be commissioned in 2026-27, while a 249-bedded Mother and Child Care Hospital will be constructed at GMC Anantnag. Emergency Medicine Departments will be established in all government medical colleges, he said.

The chief minister announced the strengthening of cardiac care by establishing Cath Labs at Government Medical Colleges in Rajouri, Baramulla and Doda. He also said the government will roll out a comprehensive Cancer Control Strategy in collaboration with Niti Aayog and ICMR.

Abdullah proposed establishing two dedicated emergency and accident hospitals in Uri and Poonch, besides the procurement of bulletproof ambulances for border districts.

Among social welfare measures, he announced the extension of free government transport facilities to persons with disabilities, full fee waiver for students from AAY families studying in Classes 9 to 12 and government degree colleges, and a sponsorship scheme for 6,000 orphan children with a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The chief minister also announced the provision of six free LPG cylinders per year to AAY households to reduce the energy burden and improve the living conditions of economically weaker sections.