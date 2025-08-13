ABFRL Q1 net loss widens to Rs 234 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 233.73 crore for June quarter FY26.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 214.92 crore during April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ABFRL.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,831.46 during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,674.22 crore a year ago.

Revenue from 'Pantaloons' was at Rs 1,094.13 crore as against Rs 1,101.38 crore a year ago. Revenue from 'Ethnic and Others' segment was down to Rs 754.57 crore in the first quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,148.75 crore in April-June FY26.

In the quarter, ABFRL completed the demerger of Madura business into a separately listed entity named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL).

ABLBL will have its lifestyle brands business as - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brands as American Eagle.

It also has sportswear brand Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing for India market.

ABFRL has its retail business under Pantaloons and Style Up along with a host of ethnic brands such as designer-led brands of Sabyasachi, Shantnu & Nikhil, House of Masaba and Tarun Tahiliani. It also has premium ethnic wear brands of Jaypore, Tasva & TCNS portfolio.

Shares of ABFRL on Wednesday settled at Rs 9.60 apiece on the BSE, up 18.52 per cent.